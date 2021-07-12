 PFF Roster Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Roster Rankings

I am not saying I agree with the rankings. I do find them reasonable given the youth on the roster, 6 players on offense having 1 year or less. Miami is definitely ascending and I expect after this year, the player ratings and overall team ratings to take a significant jump.

But hey, they are just ratings. I care about on field performance. Ratings are just for blah, blah, blah in the off-season.

Also, under HC Flores leadership this team has embodied synergy, where the sum is greater than its parts.


Which NFL teams have the best -- and worst -- rosters? Ranking all 32, starting with the champs

Which NFL teams have the most complete rosters from top to bottom? Pro Football Focus ranks them all, starting with the defending Super Bowl champions.
With the 2021 draft and free agency behind us, we're breaking down each team's roster using the PFF database, with an eye toward the projected starters. We looked at both the PFF grades from the 2020 season -- a number included for every projected starter -- and a more comprehensive look at each player's career using both PFF grades and statistics.

  • Pro Football Focus grades of 90-plus categorize as elite, 80-89.9 are good/high quality, 70-79.9 fall under average and 69.9 or lower are considered below average.
  • For rookies and players not active (or barely active) in 2020, we used college grades or NFL grades from earlier seasons. NFL grades from 2019 or earlier are marked with (*), college grades from 2020 are marked with (**), and college grades from 2019 or earlier are marked with (***).
Here's how the 32 rosters stack up heading into this season, complete with each lineup's biggest strengths, weaknesses and X factors.

22. Miami Dolphins

Biggest strength: Xavien Howard is coming off a tremendous 2020 season in which he had a legitimate argument for being named Defensive Player of the Year. His 20 combined pass breakups and interceptions last season weren't an aberration, either. In fact, 18.7% of Howard's targets have resulted in a pass breakup or interception since 2016, leading all cornerbacks who were targeted at least 150 times over that stretch. He and Byron Jones give Brian Flores one of the league's best cornerback duos.

Biggest weakness: The Dolphins will once again be heavily reliant on youth along the offensive line. Austin Jackson (37th-highest grade at left tackle), Solomon Kindley (38th at right guard) and Robert Hunt (20th at right tackle) all had shaky stretches as rookies last season. Now the Dolphins could be turning to another rookie at right tackle (Liam Eichenberg) and a new addition at center (Matt Skura) alongside that youth. A lot is riding on those young offensive linemen developing quickly, including Tua Tagovailoa's future.

X factor for 2021: Miami has speed to burn following the offseason additions of William Fuller V in free agency and Jaylen Waddle early in the 2021 NFL draft. Those two obviously add a vertical dimension to this offense, but their speed and ability to separate should also provide more open targets over the middle of the field for Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa's 67.9% completion percentage on throws between the numbers last season ranked 30th among 32 qualifiers ahead of only Drew Lock and Carson Wentz.

2021 Dolphins​

OFFENSEDEFENSE
QB Tua Tagovailoa (65.4)DI Christian Wilkins (68.9)
RB Myles Gaskin (74.5)DI Raekwon Davis (71.1)
RB Malcolm Brown (57.8)ED Emmanuel Ogbah (66.4)
WR DeVante Parker (76.4)ED Jaelan Phillips (86.6**)
WR William Fuller V (86.2)ED Andrew Van Ginkel (79.3)
WR Jaylen Waddle (82.6**)LB Jerome Baker (55.2)
TE Mike Gesicki (78.1)LB Benardrick McKinney (65.8*)
LT Austin Jackson (52.3)CB Xavien Howard (87.3)
LG Solomon Kindley (51.3)CB Byron Jones (63.6)
C Matt Skura (49.1)CB Justin Coleman (47.4)
RG Robert Hunt (65.8)S Eric Rowe (58.9)
RT Liam Eichenberg (89.9**)S Jevon Holland (81.5***)
 
Divisional foes to see how Miami compares...

4. Buffalo Bills

Biggest strength: Josh Allen showed last season that he could go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the NFL. The first-round pick out of Wyoming in 2018 took a massive third-year leap, improving from 28th at the position in PFF grade across the first two years of his career (65.3) to seventh last season (90.3). And Allen's improved accuracy gives reason to believe that his 2020 season was no fluke. His 16.5% uncatchable pass rate was a top-five mark among QBs last season.

Biggest weakness: Buffalo did not run the ball or defend the run well in 2020. Their interior offensive and defensive lines were the biggest reasons why, and the Bills didn't make any major additions to either group this offseason. Buffalo will hope that Cody Ford returning from injury (56.7 run-blocking grade last season) and Star Lotulelei returning from opt-out (61.5 run-defense grade in 2019) can bolster their respective units.

X factor for 2021: Dane Jackson, a seventh-round selection last offseason, will have an opportunity to win the starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White. He appeared in four games for Buffalo as a rookie in 2020, recording four pass breakups and an interception on fewer than 20 passes thrown into his coverage. Jackson's coaches and teammates have spoken positively about his play through the early stages of this offseason, and he could play his way into a starting role for Buffalo this season.

2021 Bills​

OFFENSEDEFENSE
QB Josh Allen (90.3)DI Ed Oliver (45.8)
RB Zack Moss (73.0)DI Star Lotulelei (58.6*)
RB Devin Singletary (66.0)ED Jerry Hughes (75.6)
WR Stefon Diggs (90.2)ED Mario Addison (59.5)
WR Cole Beasley (81.7)LB Tremaine Edmunds (41.2)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (74.4)LB Matt Milano (55.6)
TE Dawson Knox (61.3)LB A.J. Klein (46.4)
LT Dion Dawkins (80.6)CB Tre'Davious White (68.5)
LG Cody Ford (53.8)CB Levi Wallace (68.3)
C Mitch Morse (63.3)CB Taron Johnson (61.5)
RG Jon Feliciano (64.8)S Micah Hyde (70.3)
RT Daryl Williams (79.2)S Jordan Poyer (71.3)

18. New England Patriots

Biggest strength: This offense is built to overpower teams in the run game. Their offensive line ranked third in the league last season in run-blocking grade (83.3), and the return of Trent Brown at right tackle and subsequent sliding of Mike Onwenu to left guard only adds more size to the unit. Behind that offensive line, Cam Newton's physicality as a runner is unique at the quarterback position, and Damien Harris and Sony Michel both graded well as runners last season. Harris' 86.9 rushing grade in 2020 ranked third among running backs on a limited sample.

Biggest weakness: The Patriots invested roughly $77.5 million in guaranteed money into their receiving corps this offseason, but they still are missing a true No.1 wide receiver. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers are among the top names on the depth chart, and all three are best suited somewhere between No. 2 and No. 3 options in an ideal world. Expect plenty of heavy personnel groupings featuring Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry at tight end.

X factor for 2021: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had a breakthrough in his career with the Patriots in 2019, earning a career-high 84.2 PFF grade in his first year playing almost exclusively on the edge and getting after the quarterback on passing downs. He saw a much more even split between pass-rushing and coverage snaps last season in Miami, and the result was a 61.9 overall grade and surprise cut this offseason. A return to his 2019 role and form would give a nice boost to this defense, which struggled last season.

2021 Patriots​

OFFENSEDEFENSE
QB Cam Newton (70.9)DI Lawrence Guy (68.2)
RB Damien Harris (90.3)DI Davon Godchaux (64.2*)
RB James White (65.5)DI Henry Anderson (67.9)
WR Nelson Agholor (73.8)ED Matt Judon (66.0)
WR Kendrick Bourne (72.0)ED Kyle Van Noy (61.6)
TE Hunter Henry (69.3)LB Dont'a Hightower (71.3*)
TE Jonnu Smith (74.0)LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (53.2)
LT Isaiah Wynn (82.6)CB Stephon Gilmore (61.0)
LG Mike Onwenu (84.3)CB J.C. Jackson (69.5)
C David Andrews (67.7)CB Jonathan Jones (80.7)
RG Shaq Mason (85.4)S Kyle Dugger (64.1)
RT Trent Brown (68.9)S Devin McCourty (65.2)


30. New York Jets

Biggest strength: New York has quietly put together a top-10 defensive line entering the 2021 season. Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams project to be the stars of the unit, but the Jets have several impressive complementary pieces up front, as well. Folorunso Fatukasi is the NFL's third-highest-graded interior defender against the run over the last two seasons, and John Franklin-Myers, who could be transitioning to more of an edge role this season, ranked fourth among all interior defenders in pass rush win rate during the 2020 season.

Biggest weakness: Jets cornerbacks collectively allowed a 71.8% completion rate on throws into their coverage last season, which ranked 31st among cornerback groups across the NFL. The only additions to that unit came in the form of Day 3 draft picks, and New York's most productive cornerback (Brian Poole) remains a free agent. The Jets are banking on significant improvements from multiple young and unheralded cornerbacks in Robert Saleh's first season as head coach.

X factor for 2021: Former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is coming off a career year in 2020. His 2.58 receiving yards per route run were more than a yard higher than his 2019 average, and he finished the year as a top-10 wide receiver by PFF grade (85.3). The question now becomes whether he's able to maintain that level of play as the No. 1 option on an offense that doesn't feature other elite talents such as A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry.

2021 Jets​

OFFENSEDEFENSE
QB Zach Wilson (95.4**)DI Quinnen Williams (81.4)
RB Tevin Coleman (71.5*)DI Sheldon Rankins (63.5)
RB Ty Johnson (69.1)ED Carl Lawson (76.3)
WR Corey Davis (85.3)ED John Franklin-Myers(71.5)
WR Keelan Cole (64.4)LB C.J. Mosley (73.6*)
WR Elijah Moore (91.2**)LB Blake Cashman (49.1*)
TE Chris Herndon (57.6)LB Jarrad Davis (62.2)
LT Mekhi Becton (74.4)CB Bryce Hall (59.9)
LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (81.8**)CB Bless Austin (51.1)
C Connor McGovern (62.2)CB Javelin Guidry (73.1)
RG Greg Van Roten (63.0)S Marcus Maye (82.9)
RT Morgan Moses (79.9)S Lamarcus Joyner (53.8)
 
