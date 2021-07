PFF Roster Rankings

2021 Bills​

2021 Patriots​

2021 Jets​

Divisional foes to see how Miami compares... Josh Allen showed last season that he could go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the NFL. The first-round pick out of Wyoming in 2018 took a massive third-year leap, improving from 28th at the position in PFF grade across the first two years of his career (65.3) to seventh last season (90.3). And Allen's improved accuracy gives reason to believe that his 2020 season was no fluke. His 16.5% uncatchable pass rate was a top-five mark among QBs last season.Buffalo did not run the ball or defend the run well in 2020. Their interior offensive and defensive lines were the biggest reasons why, and the Bills didn't make any major additions to either group this offseason. Buffalo will hope that Cody Ford returning from injury (56.7 run-blocking grade last season) and Star Lotulelei returning from opt-out (61.5 run-defense grade in 2019) can bolster their respective units. Dane Jackson , a seventh-round selection last offseason, will have an opportunity to win the starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White . He appeared in four games for Buffalo as a rookie in 2020, recording four pass breakups and an interception on fewer than 20 passes thrown into his coverage. Jackson's coaches and teammates have spoken positively about his play through the early stages of this offseason, and he could play his way into a starting role for Buffalo this season.This offense is built to overpower teams in the run game. Their offensive line ranked third in the league last season in run-blocking grade (83.3), and the return of Trent Brown at right tackle and subsequent sliding of Mike Onwenu to left guard only adds more size to the unit. Behind that offensive line, Cam Newton 's physicality as a runner is unique at the quarterback position, and Damien Harris and Sony Michel both graded well as runners last season. Harris' 86.9 rushing grade in 2020 ranked third among running backs on a limited sample.The Patriots invested roughly $77.5 million in guaranteed money into their receiving corps this offseason, but they still are missing a true No.1 wide receiver. Nelson Agholor Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers are among the top names on the depth chart, and all three are best suited somewhere between No. 2 and No. 3 options in an ideal world. Expect plenty of heavy personnel groupings featuring Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry at tight end.Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had a breakthrough in his career with the Patriots in 2019, earning a career-high 84.2 PFF grade in his first year playing almost exclusively on the edge and getting after the quarterback on passing downs. He saw a much more even split between pass-rushing and coverage snaps last season in Miami, and the result was a 61.9 overall grade and surprise cut this offseason. A return to his 2019 role and form would give a nice boost to this defense, which struggled last season.New York has quietly put together a top-10 defensive line entering the 2021 season. Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams project to be the stars of the unit, but the Jets have several impressive complementary pieces up front, as well. Folorunso Fatukasi is the NFL's third-highest-graded interior defender against the run over the last two seasons, and John Franklin-Myers , who could be transitioning to more of an edge role this season, ranked fourth among all interior defenders in pass rush win rate during the 2020 season.Jets cornerbacks collectively allowed a 71.8% completion rate on throws into their coverage last season, which ranked 31st among cornerback groups across the NFL. The only additions to that unit came in the form of Day 3 draft picks, and New York's most productive cornerback ( Brian Poole ) remains a free agent. The Jets are banking on significant improvements from multiple young and unheralded cornerbacks in Robert Saleh's first season as head coach.Former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is coming off a career year in 2020. His 2.58 receiving yards per route run were more than a yard higher than his 2019 average, and he finished the year as a top-10 wide receiver by PFF grade (85.3). The question now becomes whether he's able to maintain that level of play as the No. 1 option on an offense that doesn't feature other elite talents such as A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry