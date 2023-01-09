PFF year end regular season ratings

Tua, QB 81.9 (8th of 38)

Bridgewater, QB 71.2

Thompson, QB 58.6



Hill, WR 92.1 (1st of 121)

Waddles, WR 83.9 (10th of 121)

Cracraft, WR 77.0

C.Wilson, WR 63.5

Sherfield, WR 63.1 (90th of 121)



Ahmed, HB 78.1

Mostert, HB 75.7 (25th of 63)

J.WIlson ,HB 66.9 (48th of 63)

Gaskin, JB 65.0



Ingold, FB 57.6 (3rd of 6)



Smythe, TE 60.1 (41st of 74)

Gesicki, TE 59.9 (43rd of 74)

Long, TE 58.9

Conner, TE 30.9



Williams, C 78.4 (5th of 39)



Hunt, G 73.7 (10th of 78)

Jones, G 62.0 (41st of 78)

Eichenberg, G 39.8 (75th of 78)



Armstead, T 77.5 (14th of 81)

Lamm, T 67.0

Shell, T 64.9 (53rd of 81)

Jackson, T 57.9

Little, T 34.6 (81st of 81)



Kohou, CB 69.9 (37th of 122)

Needham, CB 63.7 (64th of 122)

Howard, CB 58.4 (83rd of 122)

Iggy, CB 51.8

Crossen, CB 50.7 (11th of 122)

Byron Jones, CB(?) negative infinity (okay, my rating)



McKinley, S 69.0

Campbell, S 68.0

Holland, S 65.5 (48th of 89)

Brandon Jones, 61.1 (65th of 89)

Rowe, S 57.3 (71st of 89)

Bethel, S 51.4



Baker, LB 78.0 (13th of 84)

Riley, LB 59.1 (56th out of 84)

Roberts, LB 56.9 (61st of 84)

Tindall, LB 43.0



Wilkins, DI 85.1 (7th out of 126)

Sieler, DI 74.7 (19th out of 126)

Jenkins, DI 58.6 (71st out of 126)

Davis, DI 43.4 (111th out of 126)



Phillips, Edge 87.7 (6th out of 119)

Van Ginkle, Edge 74.47 (31st out of 119)

Ingram, Edge 70.3 (43rd out of 119)

Chubb, Edge 66.3 (57th out of 119)

Oghab, Edge 52.1 (107th out of 119)