PFFs Center Rankings

Travis34
PFF Center Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2024 NFL season
We rank the top 32 guards ahead of the 2024 season, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.
www.pff.com
Didn’t post where he ranks so you guys have to go see where they slot him in with other players. They didn’t really have a lot to say. I suppose I’ll take it though- rank wise. just gotta hope his pass blocker gets better or is at least adequate. Probably a bit of a drop off in stoutness compared to Connor Williams but hoping for the best from the interior OL….
Brewer spent one season as the Titans' starting center before signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Dolphins. He is known more for his run-blocking abilities, earning a sixth-ranked 78.7 run-blocking grade in 2023. The Dolphins will hope Brewer can improve as a pass-blocker.