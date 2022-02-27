 PFF’s FA predictions…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF’s FA predictions….

Top 50 predictions.

Posted the relevant ones to us. Click above and share your thoughts.

2. OT TERRON ARMSTEAD, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS – Three years, $60 million ($43.75 million guaranteed)​


10. WR ALLEN ROBINSON II, CHICAGO BEARS

Prediction: Miami Dolphins – Three years, $48 million ($30 million guaranteed)​


20. TE MIKE GESICKI, MIAMI DOLPHINS

Prediction: Miami Dolphins – Four years, $55 million ($30 million guaranteed)​


22. EDGE EMMANUEL OGBAH, MIAMI DOLPHINS

Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Three years, $46.5 million ($30 million guaranteed)​


26. OG LAKEN TOMLINSON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS — Three years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)​

 
I’m ok with those signings playing out that way but that figure for Gesicki is pretty alarming. I’d tag him if that were the case and reevaluate after he’s played for McDaniel.

Ogbah, I’m ok with him moving on. Would gladly give him a 40-50% raise. 100% raise is concerning.

Allen Robinson! I guess I’d take him.
 
The only thing I like here is LT for 9 million a year.
Overpay on TA.
A real overpay on AR. 16 million aftervthe year he had. Really??????
Would rather tag MG and see if new coaches can improve his blocking.
Wouldn't mind giving EO 15 million a year.
 
Wouldn't be good with guaranteed money for Armstead. That's alot for guy who has injuries and misses too many games
 
There’s that James guy in Chicago who would be a good center. I wonder if he’s on the top 100
 
I can't see Gesicki getting that type of deal from us......he don’t even seem to fit what McDaniel would want from his TE's......as far Armstead......good player but older and hurt often so that'd be way more money than we should offer imo.
 
Danny said:
I can't see Gesicki getting that type of deal from us......he don’t even seem to fit what McDaniel would want from his TE's......as far Armstead......good player but older and hurt often so that'd be way more money than we should offer imo.
I agree. Just tag MG instead of that contract
 
