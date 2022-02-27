PFF’s FA predictions….

The Ghost
I can't see Gesicki getting that type of deal from us......he don’t even seem to fit what McDaniel would want from his TE's......as far Armstead......good player but older and hurt often so that'd be way more money than we should offer imo.
Top 50 predictions.
Posted the relevant ones to us. Click above and share your thoughts.
2. OT TERRON ARMSTEAD, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS – Three years, $60 million ($43.75 million guaranteed)
10. WR ALLEN ROBINSON II, CHICAGO BEARS
Prediction: Miami Dolphins – Three years, $48 million ($30 million guaranteed)
20. TE MIKE GESICKI, MIAMI DOLPHINS
Prediction: Miami Dolphins – Four years, $55 million ($30 million guaranteed)
22. EDGE EMMANUEL OGBAH, MIAMI DOLPHINS
Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Three years, $46.5 million ($30 million guaranteed)
26. OG LAKEN TOMLINSON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS — Three years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)
