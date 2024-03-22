PFF’s Favorite and Least Favorite Miami Dolphins Free Agency Move

MDFINFAN
I know I’m sounding like a Grier fanboy, but to go from everyone calling you out on day one of free agency to one of the best rosters in the league in ten days is nothing short of amazing.
As PFF said, the Dolphins lost so much talent on day one. It was like watching the housing market crash while your whole portfolio was real estate.
Since then, Chris Grier has been steadily building the roster piece by piece like a Lego master. The only part I could disagree with on PFF is the Jake Bailey signing. It’s a little too rich for my blood with how he performed last year. https://www.thephinsider.com/2024/3...rite-miami-dolphins-free-agency-move-2024-nfl