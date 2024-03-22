 PFF’s Favorite and Least Favorite Miami Dolphins Free Agency Move | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF’s Favorite and Least Favorite Miami Dolphins Free Agency Move

I know I’m sounding like a Grier fanboy, but to go from everyone calling you out on day one of free agency to one of the best rosters in the league in ten days is nothing short of amazing.

As PFF said, the Dolphins lost so much talent on day one. It was like watching the housing market crash while your whole portfolio was real estate.

Since then, Chris Grier has been steadily building the roster piece by piece like a Lego master. The only part I could disagree with on PFF is the Jake Bailey signing. It’s a little too rich for my blood with how he performed last year. https://www.thephinsider.com/2024/3...rite-miami-dolphins-free-agency-move-2024-nfl
Next year promises another round of this... we'll have to pick up 5th year options on Waddle and Phillips (if he returns to strength), and either resign or tag Holland, while paying Tua real money.

That's going to be a lot... an awful lot of money.

In 2026, some of these guys are probably gonna walk or be traded.

To survive, we'll have to sign a lot of these cheap 1 year deals and hit on quite a few draft picks.
 
