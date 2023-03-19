 PFF’s highest graded teams in this year’s free agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF’s highest graded teams in this year’s free agency

There a lot of miss information on Jalen Ramsay’s game that is trying to taint the player because he gave up some plays on national tv

If you look at the totality of his game the past two years, every rep, every measure, every metric.

The man is in his prime and is an elite Corner.

Travis on his podcast did a thorough analysis of metrics on this player where he was #1 in some very important ways that are relative to the corner position..

When I watch him last year I can see he’s playing some out of phase technique which he sometimes gets beat on and I think that’s where this silly narrative comes from.

That has absolutely nothing to do with diminishing skills, Fangio just needs to coach him on when and how much can you use that technique.

This should be as big as impact player to our defense as Hill was to our offense
 
With Ramsey it’s possibly an “A” but Ramsey wasn’t a free agent. The Dolphins traded for him and if you take him out of the PFF ranking for free agents, I think it would be a “B” and not an “A“.
 
I'll admit..I haven't watched his game much outside of a few times when he was with the Jags and even fewer with the Rams. Ofcourse the highlight of the kid from the Bengals beating him in the big show stands out.
 
Third ranked CB last year according to PFF….and people called it a down year.
 
Equal impact would be amazing.
 
100% right. Every time I watch him play, he looks like the most talented player in the league at that position. No one in the league right now has the combination of size, change of direction, loose hips, makeup speed, athleticism, and aggressiveness like Ramsey does. I still think he’s the best CB in the league.
 
Good point regarding accuracy.
The writer’s error tho, still seems to make the point we have done well so far.
 
I remain one of the guys who would like to sign a proven OL guy.
Starter level more so than depth.
Maybe none left?
 
Also let’s not forget the elite numbers he’s putting up is going against the other teams best weapons

Doing some digging on him he keeps mentioning Charles Woodson, this is who he aims to be and become
 
I mean somebody should check and see how many players we now have in the top 100 in the entire freaking NFL?
This guy was number nine I believe - Cream of the crop acquisition for a third and hunter lung dong… I mean long gone
 
