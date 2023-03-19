PFF’s highest graded teams in this year’s free agency

There a lot of miss information on Jalen Ramsay’s game that is trying to taint the player because he gave up some plays on national tv
If you look at the totality of his game the past two years, every rep, every measure, every metric.
The man is in his prime and is an elite Corner.
Travis on his podcast did a thorough analysis of metrics on this player where he was #1 in some very important ways that are relative to the corner position..
When I watch him last year I can see he’s playing some out of phase technique which he sometimes gets beat on and I think that’s where this silly narrative comes from.
That has absolutely nothing to do with diminishing skills, Fangio just needs to coach him on when and how much can you use that technique.
This should be as big as impact player to our defense as Hill was to our offense
Third ranked CB last year according to PFF….and people called it a down year.I'll admit..I haven't watched his game much outside of a few times when he was with the Jags and even fewer with the Rams. Ofcourse the highlight of the kid from the Bengals beating him in the big show stands out.
Good point regarding accuracy.With Ramsey it's possibly an "A" but Ramsey wasn't a free agent. The Dolphins traded for him and if you take him out of the PFF ranking for free agents, I think it would be a "B" and not an "A".
Also let's not forget the elite numbers he's putting up is going against the other teams best weapons
With his instincts and elite athleticism it's gonna be close if not the same
I mean somebody should check and see how many players we now have in the top 100 in the entire freaking NFL?