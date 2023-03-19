PFF’s highest graded teams in this year’s free agency

There a lot of miss information on Jalen Ramsay’s game that is trying to taint the player because he gave up some plays on national tv



If you look at the totality of his game the past two years, every rep, every measure, every metric.



The man is in his prime and is an elite Corner.



Travis on his podcast did a thorough analysis of metrics on this player where he was #1 in some very important ways that are relative to the corner position..



When I watch him last year I can see he’s playing some out of phase technique which he sometimes gets beat on and I think that’s where this silly narrative comes from.



That has absolutely nothing to do with diminishing skills, Fangio just needs to coach him on when and how much can you use that technique.



This should be as big as impact player to our defense as Hill was to our offense