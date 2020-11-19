PFF's Position Group Grades For Each Team

RidinTheTuaTrain

RidinTheTuaTrain

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
198
Reaction score
277
Location
Miami
ANUFan said:
I'm confused! Are they saying that team like

Wash, Tenn, TB, SF, NE, NO, KC, LAL, LC etc have had better "CB" play than we have? I eye glance we have one of the worst "CB" plays in the entire league?
Click to expand...
Wondering the same, because BULLSHEETT!!!
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
8,926
Reaction score
3,441
those look random as in a bad darts player is throwing darts at the board
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Second String
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
1,886
Reaction score
977
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
I think that's fair. Worst areas are DL, LB, and OT. But I think DL and LB have picked it up recently. Keep us posted on how we fare at the end of the year. Thank you!
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
168
Reaction score
85
Location
NY
LargoFin said:
I think that's fair. Worst areas are DL, LB, and OT. But I think DL and LB have picked it up recently. Keep us posted on how we fare at the end of the year. Thank you!
Click to expand...
How is it fair? Look at CB rankings.. the entire league, even people that have been notorious for bashing the Dolphins are noting how tough our CBs are to pass against...yet we are supposedly bottom 5 team at that position?
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
168
Reaction score
85
Location
NY
Same can be said for O-line. No idea what they use for their metrics but they literally have our tackle combo as almost one of the worst in entire league, including some 1-2 win teams.
I get it, we are not great at run blocking but there metrics are way way off when it comes to some positions
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
9,283
Reaction score
2,445
NYFINest said:
How is it fair? Look at CB rankings.. the entire league, even people that have been notorious for bashing the Dolphins are noting how tough our CBs are to pass against...yet we are supposedly bottom 5 team at that position?
Click to expand...


Tough to pass against the last five games. First few weeks, the edges were to busy picking themselves up off the ground 5 yards downfield as CAM and others made a mockery of our run defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom