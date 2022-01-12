 PFF’s top 100 free agents | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF’s top 100 free agents

Travis34

NFL Free Agent Rankings | PFF

Interesting that some of the guys we (well a lot of us here) are listed relatively “low”

Like terron armstead and Orlando brown, maybe it’s but me but it seems like they would be regarded higher than 26th - 30th best tackles in the league? I know PFF is very opinion based, maybe I just thought these were better players than they were - idk. The age doesn’t bother me so much on TA. Id be down to pay OB left tackle money but play on the blind side for tua

Ryan Jensen could be an option too. I like Deiter, but still, I think id like a proven good player too

Less inclined to sign one of the FA guards. Hunt is fine for his spot. LG- someone between Eichenberg, Jackson, Kindley (dieter?) can hopefully man it. Jackson should be sent to the bench though - maybe some better coaching can get the walking penalty machine playing better
 
I think on the OL we need to see what these guys can do with actual coaching. Jackson wasn't this bad year one, he massively regressed and it coincided with a new coach who was horribly under qualified.

Not saying we hand anyone a job. Draft a couple guys, sign a couple and have them compete but I think we should keep an open mind to at least a couple unexpected developments.
 
Interesting tidbit they gave on Gesecki, that he could try to use the JImmy Graham argument that he should be counted as a wide receiver and not a tight end as he lined up in the slot or wide 94% of the time he was in. It's not a small difference in tag money -- $19 million for a receiver, $10 to $11 million for a tight end.

There would be no way the Dolphins would tag him as a wide receiver, but certainly could as a tight end.
 
Get me this list, and I am good. We may have $75 M or whatever, but we may need to free up another $30M...

Terron Armstead, OT (literally no one more desperate than us)
Christian Kirk WR
Brian Allen C
Marcus Mariota QB
Sebastian Joseph Day DT
Kyzir White LB
 
Terron Armstead, OT
Orlando Brown, OT
Ryan Jensen, C
Tyrann Mathieu, S
Sony Michel, RB
Fournette, RB
Chris Godwin, WR
Gallup, WR

Keep the players we have except for Fuller and Parker
 
It's early for this as we are unsure who our coach will be, but I honestly believe that signing one superior Tackle could be enough.

Hunt looks good, Dieter can be placed in a battle vs. a draftee. Eichenberg kicks into Davis' spot where most people expected him to play in the first place (RT).

This would leave Jackson as third year player, fighting against whatever Eluemunor level FA we bring in on the cheap.

Add in a draftee RB (or Fournette) to compete with Duke for the early down work and I think we'd be good.

Yes, we need a better group of WRs, but FA receivers are ridiculously overpriced... and fragile.
 
Lots of interesting names on this list. Open the checkbook again, Ross.
 
I was really bummed when Godwin went down as I had hoped he would be our top WR target. I’m still interested though.
 
brumdog44 said:
Interesting tidbit they gave on Gesecki, that he could try to use the JImmy Graham argument that he should be counted as a wide receiver and not a tight end as he lined up in the slot or wide 94% of the time he was in. It's not a small difference in tag money -- $19 million for a receiver, $10 to $11 million for a tight end.

There would be no way the Dolphins would tag him as a wide receiver, but certainly could as a tight end.
Click to expand...
He’s been correcting reporters when they refer to him as a Tight End all season. That’s been coming for weeks.
 
Dolphins81 said:
Terron Armstead, OT
Orlando Brown, OT
Ryan Jensen, C
Tyrann Mathieu, S
Sony Michel, RB
Fournette, RB
Chris Godwin, WR
Gallup, WR

Keep the players we have except for Fuller and Parker
Click to expand...
Two wr’s with torn acl’s? Pass
 
