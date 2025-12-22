PFFs very interesting new 2026 Mock draft

I'm not trading up for anyone in this draft. Let it fall to you and maybe even trade back for 2027 draft capital. Miami will pick somewhere between 7-10 and according to this you are telling me I could sit there and possibly get Bain, Downs, or Delane? Where do I sign up? Any one of those three would hit a BPA at a HUGE need. That's a home run pick. I like Mendoza, but not enough to move up for him.



Unlike several, I like Allar in a run heavy offense that can utilize play action. Physically he does remind me of Allen. I know there are many on here that don't like him, but we all have our opinion. I am not saying I would take him in round one, but if his medical work out I'm fine with grabbing him in round 3 or later if he's there.