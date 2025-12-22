 PFFs very interesting new 2026 Mock draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFFs very interesting new 2026 Mock draft

Putting the top 10 and our pick in here…the price to move up isn’t as much as what the Panthers had to give the Bears for Bryce Young, and less than what we got when we traded the 3rd pick to the 49ers in 2021.

If it plays out like this how is everyone feeling? I personally like Mendoza but we are basically giving away our first 2 picks in the next 2 drafts so not sure if we are ready to put Mendoza in a situation to succeed, so my choice would be to keep the picks and fill out the trenches and skill position players with this draft. I think we’ll be bad enough next year, especially with our tough schedule, that we will end up with a higher draft pick in a much stronger QB draft so we can find our guy then without having to give up the farm.

I know a lot of people think Mendoza is the best QB prospect in the next couple drafts, but I disagree with that because I think he’s more of a high floor lower ceiling guy than a few other guys like Dante Moore, so if we trade up I’d prefer it to be for a generational guy which I don’t believe Mendoza is.

1. Miami Dolphins (via Giants): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Projected trade: New York Giants send No. 1 overall pick to Miami Dolphins for No. 10, No. 44, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick

With Tua Tagovailoa benched ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s obvious that Miami is in the market for a new quarterback. In this mock draft, they get aggressive to move up for one.

Mendoza recorded a 6.2% big-time throw rate and a 2.3% turnover-worthy play rate this season, which compares well with recent No. 1 overall picks Cam Ward (6.3%, 3.3%) and Caleb Williams (6.2%, 3.6%).

2. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Dante Moore, Oregon

With Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett earning PFF passing grades of 62.0 and 58.9, respectively, this season, it’s obvious that the Raiders need to invest in a quarterback. Las Vegas narrowly misses out on Fernando Mendoza in this mock, but Moore is another great option. He has earned a 92.3 PFF passing grade this season, which trails only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin among FBS quarterbacks.

3. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains murky, but if the team misses out on one of the top signal-callers in this draft, finding a top wide receiver would be a solid consolation prize. Tate has put together a phenomenal season for Ohio State, bringing in every catchable pass thrown his way while averaging 3.35 yards per route run and producing an eye-popping 85.7% contested catch rate.

4. New York Jets: DI Peter Woods, Clemson

The Jets shipped off interior defender Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, so if the top quarterbacks are off the board, a replacement at either of those spots makes a lot of sense.

Woods didn’t have his best season in 2025, but he still earned PFF overall grades above 80.0 in both 2023 and 2024 and has all the tools to be a force in the NFL.

5. Arizona Cardinals: T Spencer Fano, Utah

Quarterback remains a huge question mark for the Cardinals, but they don’t get the opportunity to address it in this mock draft. Instead, they focus on finding a partner for left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and go with Utah’s Spencer Fano, who earned an 83.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and PFF run-blocking grades above 75.0 on both zone and gap runs.

6. Tennessee Titans: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Help for quarterback Cam Ward needs to be a priority for the Titans this offseason, and Tyson is the top-ranked wide receiver on the PFF Big Board as things stand. He has earned PFF overall grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons and is coming off a 2025 season in which he dropped just 1.6% of the catchable passes thrown his way.

7. Washington Commanders: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

The Commanders need an injection of youth on defense, and the way this draft has played out gives them a plethora of options. Bailey has dominated off the edge this season, earning a 93.5 PFF pass-rush grade and producing a 21.6% PFF pass-rush win rate. There will be questions about his size, but he’s too good a pass rusher to fall out of the top 10.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Makai Lemon, USC

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has shown enough in 2025 for the Saints to want to build around him, so a playmaker like Lemon makes sense here. The USC star logged an 81.0 PFF receiving grade against man coverage, caught 66.7% of contested targets and dropped just 2.5% of the catchable targets thrown his way this season.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

The Bengals are still looking to bolster a struggling defense. It would be fitting for them to draft an edge defender who has question marks about his measurables but was a stud production-wise a year after doing the opposite last year by picking Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart.

Bain has earned PFF overall grades of 87.6 and 91.7 in run defense and as a pass rusher, respectively, in 2025 and has the size to kick inside to rush in obvious passing situations.

10. New York Giants (via Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Giants are still crying out for difference-makers on defense. Downs is the top-ranked player on the PFF Big Board but slips to New York here because of positional value.

For a Giants team whose starting safeties have both earned sub-60.0 PFF overall grades in 2025, a player like Downs — who has earned PFF overall grades of 89.3 and 82.5 in coverage and run defense, respectively, this season — makes too much sense.

11. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Rams have several potential avenues at this pick, but the prospect of finding a true shutdown cornerback is tempting. Delane was fantastic in 2025, earning an 89.1 PFF grade in man coverage and allowing a catch on just 37.1% of the passes thrown into his coverage.

demanding do it GIF


It’s a pretty big swing. But I’m getting old.
 
Not a huge Mendoza fan but thats a pretty cheap asking price for a move from 10 to 1. I still probably pass and draft a qb in 2027 and keep the picks. 2027 should be a good class and our schedule is brutal so I imagine they have a higher pick.
 
You're telling me the Jets won't give more???
 
Agree. Not trading up and giving up all of that draft capital for Mendoza, unless we have a new GM that I really believe in. I think however that a GM I really believe in would never do that either. This team has too many holes to fill, I am starting from the trenches out too and then taking the QB when there is some structure. That also means a new HC that I believe in and has the operation under control as well.
 
Virginia99 said:
You're telling me the Jets won't give more???
Can the Jets give more? Absolutely, but that depends on how much they like Mendoza internally. If they think he’s a franchise QB then all they have to do is give up the Colts first rounder they got for Sauce in addition to their first and 2nd round picks this year plus their 1st next year and they already beat our offer…I don’t think they’d even have to give up their 2027 2nd rounder to trump our offer.
 
If we don’t trade up and the board falls like this, I’m all or Caleb Downs at 10th overall, even with Delane/Terrell and the other QBs still available. If we pass on Downs at 10 he’s going to haunt us for years like when we traded down to draft Jared Odrick instead of staying put and drafting Earl Thomas, Downs is truly generational and will be All-Pro by his 3rd season at the latest. I’d be very very very upset if he’s on the board when we are on the clock and we pass on him.
 
dolpns13 said:
How about the Giants draft Mendoza and we trade for Dart.
Ehhhhh, not sure if I’m a fan of that scenario because of Darts concussion history, Tua has me running scared from any QB with a history of concussions. I wouldn’t give up more than a 3rd for Dart and I doubt the Giants want to take less than that.
 
I'm not trading up for anyone in this draft. Let it fall to you and maybe even trade back for 2027 draft capital. Miami will pick somewhere between 7-10 and according to this you are telling me I could sit there and possibly get Bain, Downs, or Delane? Where do I sign up? Any one of those three would hit a BPA at a HUGE need. That's a home run pick. I like Mendoza, but not enough to move up for him.

Unlike several, I like Allar in a run heavy offense that can utilize play action. Physically he does remind me of Allen. I know there are many on here that don't like him, but we all have our opinion. I am not saying I would take him in round one, but if his medical work out I'm fine with grabbing him in round 3 or later if he's there.
 
