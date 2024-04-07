PFN 7 round mock

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 23,124
- Reaction score
- 22,967
- Location
- NE, Indiana
We come away with JC Latham, Malachi Corley, Hunter Nourzad, and some LB in the 7th
Who knows how the draft truly plays out, but looking through this there is plenty of talent to be had on even on day 3, just gotta hit on those picks... or acquire more. I'm hoping to see some dudes drafted who we've at least seen posters talking about, like dolfan91 and j off