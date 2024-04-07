 PFN 7 round mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFN 7 round mock

We come away with JC Latham, Malachi Corley, Hunter Nourzad, and some LB in the 7th

Who knows how the draft truly plays out, but looking through this there is plenty of talent to be had on even on day 3, just gotta hit on those picks... or acquire more. I'm hoping to see some dudes drafted who we've at least seen posters talking about, like dolfan91 and j off
 
If the draft plays out this way then I am okay with the selectin of OT JC Latham in Round 1.

I would then prefer this

Round 2 WR Xavier Legette or DE Bralen Trice

Round 5 DE Cedric Johnson or DT Logan Lee

Round 6 S Trey Taylor or DB Kamal Hadden

Round 6 DT Jaden Crumedy or RB Isaac Guerendo

Round 7 OT Walter Rouse
 
