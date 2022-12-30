PFN Mock Draft

SF Dolphin Fan
I made one trade with GB.
53. Siaki Ika NT Baylor
75. Jack Campbell MLB Iowa
101. Zach Harrison edge Ohio State
131. Roschon Johnson RB Texas
165. Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Was looking to find a corner earlier, but just thought better players were available. Also, wanted to get some offensive line help.
I kind of doubt Ika falls that far, but I thought that could really help the defense. Imagine Wilkins, Ika and Seiler in the middle?
Anyway, a fun process. Thoughts?
