 PFN Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFN Mock Draft

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,861
Reaction score
20,973
I made one trade with GB.

53. Siaki Ika NT Baylor
75. Jack Campbell MLB Iowa
101. Zach Harrison edge Ohio State
131. Roschon Johnson RB Texas
165. Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Was looking to find a corner earlier, but just thought better players were available. Also, wanted to get some offensive line help.

I kind of doubt Ika falls that far, but I thought that could really help the defense. Imagine Wilkins, Ika and Seiler in the middle?

Anyway, a fun process. Thoughts?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom