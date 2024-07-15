 PFN's top 100 NFL players.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFN's top 100 NFL players....

1. Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson — Baltimore Ravens
11. Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills
12. Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals
32. Dak Prescott — Dallas Cowboys
35. C.J. Stroud — Houston Texans
43. Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles
51. Justin Herbert — Los Angeles Chargers
52. Matthew Stafford — Los Angeles Rams
55. Brock Purdy — San Francisco 49ers
58. Jordan Love — Green Bay Packers

Its an ok list. At this point I would take Tua over a few of those QB's but its popularity contest and Tua isn't winning any of those right now. Jalen Hurts 43 <----- lol.
 
