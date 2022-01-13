 PFT Clown Show | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFT Clown Show

AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2004
Messages
1,117
Reaction score
585
Do these guys even do show prep anymore? Just watched a clip of Mike Florio saying that you don’t fire a coach who had a winning record the last 2 years despite organizational dysfunction. YOU ABSOLUTELY FIRE HIM IF HE WAS THE CAUSE OF THE DYSFUNCTION! I thought Florio was an attorney, you would think he would have better logical awareness.

Then Dumb**** Simms chimes in and says that Flores did his best with the bad players Grier gave him. Sure, you might make an argument that Grier’s offensive line drafts have been bad or that he hasn’t provided the team with quality running backs. But, you could also argue that Flores’ inability to retain offensive coaching talent might have something to do with poor performance. Jackson, Kindley, and Hunt had reasonably promising rookie seasons. Then you pair them with a rookie OL coach, and Jackson and Kindley look lost, and you ruin a promising prospect in Eichenberg.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,830
Reaction score
20,054
Location
Bahamas
AJ Duhe said:
Do these guys even do show prep anymore? Just watched a clip of Mike Florio saying that you don’t fire a coach who had a winning record the last 2 years despite organizational dysfunction. YOU ABSOLUTELY FIRE HIM IF HE WAS THE CAUSE OF THE DYSFUNCTION! I thought Florio was an attorney, you would think he would have better logical awareness.

Then Dumb**** Simms chimes in and says that Flores did his best with the bad players Grier gave him. Sure, you might make an argument that Grier’s offensive line drafts have been bad or that he hasn’t provided the team with quality running backs. But, you could also argue that Flores’ inability to retain offensive coaching talent might have something to do with poor performance. Jackson, Kindley, and Hunt had reasonably promising rookie seasons. Then you pair them with a rookie OL coach, and Jackson and Kindley look lost, and you ruin a promising prospect in Eichenberg.
Click to expand...
Been reported by Barry Jackson that Grier gave Flo any player he wanted even Tua but Flo failed with his poor decisions on offense.

Floria lives for this type of click bait moaning as if he has a clue what was happening in Miami.
 
R

rvz1020

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 27, 2011
Messages
552
Reaction score
207
andyahs said:
Been reported by Barry Jackson that Grier gave Flo any player he wanted even Tua but Flo failed with his poor decisions on offense.

Floria lives for this type of click bait moaning as if he has a clue what was happening in Miami.
Click to expand...
If i were GM and my job is on the line with my draft picks I would have picked the qb of my choice not Flo's. Hindsight is 20/20 but during that draft I was leaning towards Herbert just for what I seen at the combine and his height and arm strength.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,830
Reaction score
20,054
Location
Bahamas
rvz1020 said:
If i were GM and my job is on the line with my draft picks I would have picked the qb of my choice not Flo's. Hindsight is 20/20 but during that draft I was leaning towards Herbert just for what I seen at the combine and his height and arm strength.
Click to expand...
Was grier's job on the line? Doubt it.

Grier did not draft in a vaccum. Flo had a lot of input including the decision to draft Tua.
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
765
Reaction score
1,143
Age
39
Location
Florida
That was a pretty bad segment and Simms admitted he is a Dolphin fans hater.

That being said, as others have pointed out, dysfunction has been a hallmark for all of Ross’s regimes. There may be something to that.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
7,717
Reaction score
3,056
Location
Sparks, NV
PFT has been horrible for so long. They never say anything positive about the Dolphins when it's warranted. They are always negative about the Dolphins even when it's not warranted. When it is warranted, half of the stuff they say is made up. I don't understand why anyone who calls themself a Dolphin fan would even bother reading or listening to their content. Whenever I see anybody on here cite PFT, I know immediately it's just somebody wanting to bash the team.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,100
Reaction score
5,478
Location
Miami
andyahs said:
Was grier's job on the line? Doubt it.

Grier did not draft in a vaccum. Flo had a lot of input including the decision to draft Tua.
Click to expand...
A lot of excuses. Before it was Tannebaum and now Flores. When is Grier gonna fall on the sword for the ****ty performance of this franchise? Seems like never. Dude can't build an oline to save his life. Can't sign a good free agent RB. Gives horrible extensions to mediocre talent. "Mr. Can-Do-No-Wrong."
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
2,484
Reaction score
1,272
Location
New Milford, CT
I used to listen to PFT all the time but since the pandemic it's become atrocious. They were pounding the table 2 years ago that there would not be a single game played in the 2020 season because it was insanely dangerous for the players. Then I listened to a show a few weeks back when a ton of positive tests were coming about and they were pounding the table that these guys that are testing positive but being asymptomatic should be allowed on the field. It's amazing how they just flip flop their views so much. **** them...
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,830
Reaction score
20,054
Location
Bahamas
BennySwella said:
A lot of excuses. Before it was Tannebaum and now Flores. When is Grier gonna fall on the sword for the ****ty performance of this franchise? Seems like never. Dude can't build an oline to save his life. Can't sign a good free agent RB. Gives horrible extensions to mediocre talent. "Mr. Can-Do-No-Wrong."
Click to expand...
Grier should have walked with Flores but please show me anything that indicated Flo had no say in personnel decision.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
24,875
Reaction score
20,368
Location
Columbus, OH
Miami has higher standards than back to back winning records. That back to back winning records stat is a joke. For one, no playoffs in either of those winning seasons so if you're not a playoff team, the season was a failure. Two, it took an extra game to be added to obtain that 2nd winning record, otherwise it would have been yet another 8-8 season with a blowout loss to end the season. Three, the 9th win was basically a glorified preseason game. It did not matter.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,678
Reaction score
5,177
Age
40
Location
Tampa
I can’t stand that show. I really dislike Simms, he is a horrific QB and has no business evaluating anyone
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
394
Reaction score
357
Dolph N.Fan said:
Miami has higher standards than back to back winning records. That back to back winning records stat is a joke. For one, no playoffs in either of those winning seasons so if you're not a playoff team, the season was a failure. Two, it took an extra game to be added to obtain that 2nd winning record, otherwise it would have been yet another 8-8 season with a blowout loss to end the season. Three, the 9th win was basically a glorified preseason game. It did not matter.
Click to expand...
And the number of playoff teams was expanded!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom