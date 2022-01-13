PFT Clown Show

Do these guys even do show prep anymore? Just watched a clip of Mike Florio saying that you don’t fire a coach who had a winning record the last 2 years despite organizational dysfunction. YOU ABSOLUTELY FIRE HIM IF HE WAS THE CAUSE OF THE DYSFUNCTION! I thought Florio was an attorney, you would think he would have better logical awareness.



Then Dumb**** Simms chimes in and says that Flores did his best with the bad players Grier gave him. Sure, you might make an argument that Grier’s offensive line drafts have been bad or that he hasn’t provided the team with quality running backs. But, you could also argue that Flores’ inability to retain offensive coaching talent might have something to do with poor performance. Jackson, Kindley, and Hunt had reasonably promising rookie seasons. Then you pair them with a rookie OL coach, and Jackson and Kindley look lost, and you ruin a promising prospect in Eichenberg.