PFT’s Mike Florio: Why Tua and the 6-3 Dolphins are for Real | The Rich Eisen Show | 11/16/20

EasyRider said:
Florio really makes a dumb point about Flores not acting like BB until he wins. How bout this, maybe Flores will never act like BB, maybe he’s his own man and likes to display class when speaking to the press and public. Unlike BB who has the personality of a linen closet
Exactly. But the media loves bringing up BB it gets views. So Flores will unfortunately always be tied to BB until he takes over AFC East and then it will be hailed as a passing of the torch. Hopefully
 
TKAllDay said:
I just watched the pressers available on dolphins site. Every player said the came thing : coaches put us in the position to make a play, credit coaching, we will just do what the coaches tell us. This is different from player-speak, this is the culture we were hoping for.
Respect. Good catch, TKA
 
SF Dolphin Fan

The impressive thing is that Miami is winning in all phases. Against the Chargers, it was the blocked punt that set the tone.

The defense has come up big, the offense is doing just enough and special teams have been special.

My biggest concern is the struggles in the running game, specifically in short yardage. The run defense has struggled, but at least has played well in short yardage and crucial spots.

As Tua gets more action, I wonder if we'll see more designed runs for him. That's an aspect of his game where he is really good. Perhaps that would help in short yardage.
 
