PFT’s Mike Florio: Why Tua and the 6-3 Dolphins are for Real | The Rich Eisen Show | 11/16/20

Exactly. But the media loves bringing up BB it gets views. So Flores will unfortunately always be tied to BB until he takes over AFC East and then it will be hailed as a passing of the torch. HopefullyFlorio really makes a dumb point about Flores not acting like BB until he wins. How bout this, maybe Flores will never act like BB, maybe he’s his own man and likes to display class when speaking to the press and public. Unlike BB who has the personality of a linen closet
Respect. Good catch, TKAI just watched the pressers available on dolphins site. Every player said the came thing : coaches put us in the position to make a play, credit coaching, we will just do what the coaches tell us. This is different from player-speak, this is the culture we were hoping for.