PFT’s Mike Florio: Why Tua and the 6-3 Dolphins are for Real | The Rich Eisen Show | 11/16/20

The impressive thing is that Miami is winning in all phases. Against the Chargers, it was the blocked punt that set the tone.



The defense has come up big, the offense is doing just enough and special teams have been special.



My biggest concern is the struggles in the running game, specifically in short yardage. The run defense has struggled, but at least has played well in short yardage and crucial spots.



As Tua gets more action, I wonder if we'll see more designed runs for him. That's an aspect of his game where he is really good. Perhaps that would help in short yardage.