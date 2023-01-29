 Phew: ESPN Sources: Miami Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phew: ESPN Sources: Miami Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

What a load off our minds that ESPN sources have confirmed.

www.espn.com

Sources: Dolphins not expected to pursue Brady

The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star QB decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star quarterback decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Click to expand...
 
Seth Meyers Reaction GIF by Late Night with Seth Meyers
 
Thank God. Brady in a Fins uniform would make be barf. He is the enemy and always will be! I would never support him...
 
It couldn't be any clearer that Tua is the guy but we'll still get 'reporters' trying to link us to Brady and Rodgers.
 
Anyone that thought we were going to target Brady this year can orally apply negative pressure to a Mexican restaurant's septic tank on May 6th. It's the stuff of pure unadulterated idiocy. Can everyone that wanted this, please DM me, so I can have a really handy list of who to put on ignore? That would be splendid as that's pretty much the list of people who I would like to spend the rest of my Dolphins life not hearing from.
 
