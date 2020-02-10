Philip Rivers and Chargers Part Ways

Philip Rivers to enter free agency, ending 16-year run with Chargers
Philip Rivers will enter free agency this offseason, officially ending his 16-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers and Rivers jointly announced the veteran quarterback's decision Monday, with general manager Tom Telesco saying that the timing of the announcement will "allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020."
Rivers, 38, is the most prolific passer in Chargers history, but he signaled last month that his time with the franchise likely was over when he moved his family from San Diego to Florida.
