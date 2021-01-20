Phillip Rivers Retires.....

NYC#1finsfan
After 17 NFL Seasons......."It's Just Time"
"This is the first year I felt like the ending was real. This year felt different".......San Diego Union-Tribune
Another team looking at the #3 Pick????? Or Carson Wentz???
Another team looking at the #3 Pick????? Or Carson Wentz???