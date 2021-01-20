Phillip Rivers Retires.....

I never thought Rivers was an elite or transcendent talent. I always felt he was just an above average QB. Sure, he had yards and played on a lot of good teams, but the Chargers could never get over the hump to become elite.



I believe he is more defined by the talent that played with him than they were defined by him.



He had the luxury of playing with some really great skill position players. But he could never elevate his team to sustained greatness.



They swung and missed choosing Rivers over Brees. But then again, their choice opened the door to Brees and Payton's unorthodox marriage and coupling of greatness.



We have lamented the Brees/Culpepper saga since it happened. I wonder if we would have been able to build around Brees like Payton or if Payton's path would have steered wildly different without Brees.



Regardless, there was a legendary QB that surfaced from the Rivers/Brees/Culpepper extended saga. But it was the QB who was the after thought of the storyline who ultimately was the prize.