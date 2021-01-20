 Phillip Rivers Retires..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillip Rivers Retires.....

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,873
Reaction score
1,782
Location
Staten Island, NY
After 17 NFL Seasons......."It's Just Time"

"This is the first year I felt like the ending was real. This year felt different".......San Diego Union-Tribune

Another team looking at the #3 Pick????? Or Carson Wentz???
 
P

phinfan40353

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 13, 2008
Messages
2,205
Reaction score
1,035
I never thought Rivers was an elite or transcendent talent. I always felt he was just an above average QB. Sure, he had yards and played on a lot of good teams, but the Chargers could never get over the hump to become elite.

I believe he is more defined by the talent that played with him than they were defined by him.

He had the luxury of playing with some really great skill position players. But he could never elevate his team to sustained greatness.

They swung and missed choosing Rivers over Brees. But then again, their choice opened the door to Brees and Payton's unorthodox marriage and coupling of greatness.

We have lamented the Brees/Culpepper saga since it happened. I wonder if we would have been able to build around Brees like Payton or if Payton's path would have steered wildly different without Brees.

Regardless, there was a legendary QB that surfaced from the Rivers/Brees/Culpepper extended saga. But it was the QB who was the after thought of the storyline who ultimately was the prize.
 
Crump

Crump

Tacos tacos tacos
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
5,242
Reaction score
11,230
Location
monroe nc
i think they should be in a win now mode with their running game and defense. Def think they should go the Rivers route again....just with a better Rivers...

Def would be thinking Vet for them over high round pick...
Huge splash for Dak, Darnold, Wentz, Goff, Stafford

If they go the likes of Tyrod, Cam, or Jameis in free agency think i could see them trying to trade up for #3

You want to take a big chance. Trubisky has thown 12 tds to only 3 ints in domes the last 2 years and he's 5-1 in those games. they play 10 dome games next year
 
