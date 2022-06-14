Phillips a Beast Coming Into Year Two

Tua and Jaelen Phillips are the two most important players on their side of the ball for this 2022 team.



We know who Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Christian Wilkins are. We know Waddle and Holland will be joining that upper echelon in 2022.



We know what we have in virtually every one of our players. I am not expecting Andrew Van Ginkel, Robert Hunt, Brandon Jones, Jerome Baker or Byron Jones to suddenly become pro bowlers, they just good to ok starters.



We know our RB's are all mercenaries.



We know which draft picks haven't materialized.



That brings us back to our two highly drafted wildcards. I say wildcard because I don't think anyone can realistically tell you what both of these players ceilings are. I don't say that because I am concerned about that physical talents. Both players have shown the ability I would've expected when we selected them that high and both players now hold the key to getting this team to the precipice.



The defense could still be pretty good if Phillips isn't a stud.



The offense could still be pretty good if Bridgewater played.



I don't want to be pretty good.



It's nice to talk about all the talent we have but at the end of the day, QB's and QB hunters move the needle.



Both of these guys need to see their ceilings as players and the rest will be cake.