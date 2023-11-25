 Phillips Appreciation Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillips Appreciation Thread

Besides Ramsey, I'm not sure a Miami defender has played any better than Phillips over the last four games.

He was really taking his game to another level, both against the pass and the run. His speed, and ability to run players down, is pretty special.

I know how hard these players work and his effort was always top-notch. Such a sad way to end a season, but hopefully he heals quickly. I think Phillips has a bright future.

This is obviously a big blow to the team.
 
