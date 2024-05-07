 Phillips Leg | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillips Leg

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
390
Reaction score
711
Location
Black Hills
I was told there is a picture online of Jalen Phillips leg he is rehabbing, supposedly shows the atrophy that Dan Marino went thru with the Achilles injury he had.

Can someone please post it if they seen it , I’m told his leg has shrunk in mass considerably, maybe that is the reason we drafted Chop so high.

If so Kudos to management team leadership trying to get ahead of that major loss if he cannot get back to 100%

I do remember the pictures of Dans leg later in career that never regained formfrom his injury .
 
I actually just saw a picture of him at F1 and was impressed by the lack of visual difference between his legs, suggesting any atrophy has been resolved. I’m not a doctor so take it for what it’s worth, but his legs both looked equally strong in recent pics from F1.
 
HollowBeast said:
I was told there is a picture online of Jalen Phillips leg he is rehabbing, supposedly shows the atrophy that Dan Marino went thru with the Achilles injury he had.

Can someone please post it if they seen it , I’m told his leg has shrunk in mass considerably, maybe that is the reason we drafted Chop so high.

If so Kudos to management team leadership trying to get ahead of that major loss if he cannot get back to 100%

I do remember the pictures of Dans leg later in career that never regained formfrom his injury .
Click to expand...
Who, exactly, told you that?

Perhaps they would be the person to ask where to find the picture?
 
Personally don’t think Chubb or Phillips will be ready to go come game 1.
 
IMG_0607.jpeg

Thanks I did a search FF-1 fins. I seen this , I don’t know. It looks different
Hope this beast returns
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom