HollowBeast
Apr 17, 2018
390
711
Black Hills
I was told there is a picture online of Jalen Phillips leg he is rehabbing, supposedly shows the atrophy that Dan Marino went thru with the Achilles injury he had.
Can someone please post it if they seen it , I’m told his leg has shrunk in mass considerably, maybe that is the reason we drafted Chop so high.
If so Kudos to management team leadership trying to get ahead of that major loss if he cannot get back to 100%
I do remember the pictures of Dans leg later in career that never regained formfrom his injury .
