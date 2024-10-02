Phillips Out for Season

dolfan91
It's a car crash. Wish Jaelan all the best on his next recovery. Worked hard to come back and this. Harsh.I absolutely hate every single thing about this season
Career over?? He’ll be back- will he be the same player? Who knows, but his career isn’t overWow. That's awful. I think his career is probably over, a shame because he had so much natural talent
Back-to-back season ending injuries? Not many players survive thatCareer over?? He’ll be back- will he be the same player? Who knows, but his career isn’t over
It doesn't. He's f*cking awful.How's Poyer? Does it even matter?