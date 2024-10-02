 Phillips Out for Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Obviously feel bad for Phillips, class guy. Leaving that aside:
-he was injury prone in college too. Grier ignored the injury history again
-phillps got alot of hype, but he never put up a great year. Alot of slow starts. It was always supposed to happen, but it never really did
-correct me if I am wrong, didn't the bills take Rousseau (also from UM) after we took Phillips? And hasn't Rousseau been better, and also not hurt?
 
