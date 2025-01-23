 Phillips trade value | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillips trade value

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
3,143
Reaction score
6,337
Age
52
Location
Virginia
I wonder what it would be. We would save $13.25M in cap space if we trade him with $0 in dead money.

Its unlikely that we are going to re-sign him after 2025 anyway so why not get something of value now? He suffered 2 major injuries within about 10 months.

We are probably going to restructure Chubb's contract and bring him back.

We could also draft or sign a significantly cheaper edge rusher to add depth behind Chop and Chubb.

My guess is we could get a 3rd or 4th.
 
I assumed Chubb would be the one to be cut or traded with Phillips being tested next year . I suspect it depends on how the draft falls as well .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom