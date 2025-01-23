Phillips trade value

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 3,143
- Reaction score
- 6,337
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Virginia
I wonder what it would be. We would save $13.25M in cap space if we trade him with $0 in dead money.
Its unlikely that we are going to re-sign him after 2025 anyway so why not get something of value now? He suffered 2 major injuries within about 10 months.
We are probably going to restructure Chubb's contract and bring him back.
We could also draft or sign a significantly cheaper edge rusher to add depth behind Chop and Chubb.
My guess is we could get a 3rd or 4th.
Its unlikely that we are going to re-sign him after 2025 anyway so why not get something of value now? He suffered 2 major injuries within about 10 months.
We are probably going to restructure Chubb's contract and bring him back.
We could also draft or sign a significantly cheaper edge rusher to add depth behind Chop and Chubb.
My guess is we could get a 3rd or 4th.