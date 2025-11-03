 Phillips traded to the Eagles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillips traded to the Eagles

Would be sooo Dolphins to trade Phillips who is young and has a future, and keep Chubb. Meanwhile we get a third. Is Phillips much different than Chubb when we traded for him, and gave up a first? And then paid him through the nose? Shows you how dumb that deal was.
 
phinsforlife said:
Would be sooo Dolphins to trade Phillips who is young and has a future, and keep Chubb. Meanwhile we get a third. Is Phillips much different than Chubb when we traded for him, and gave up a first? And then paid him through the nose? Shows you how dumb that deal was.
Click to expand...
The trade for Chubb was dumb.

Trading Phillips is fine. As much as I wanted him to succeed, injuries and the current system, he just wasn't working out.

Of course, he'll probably thrive in Philly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom