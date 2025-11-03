Phillips traded to the Eagles

Finfan83nj
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 29,795
- Reaction score
- 128,477
- Location
- Duval
The trade for Chubb was dumb.Would be sooo Dolphins to trade Phillips who is young and has a future, and keep Chubb. Meanwhile we get a third. Is Phillips much different than Chubb when we traded for him, and gave up a first? And then paid him through the nose? Shows you how dumb that deal was.
Lol how you gonna do better when he always hurt, and he’s in the last year of his deal?A late 3rd rounder for a possible yearly 10 sack a season player. Thought we could have done a little better. We will be starting from scratch in 2026.