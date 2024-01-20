Philosophical Changes I'd Love to See

Here are a few..



1. More Man-to-Man Coverage on Defense

Generally, this team won on defense and I'm pretty happy with this group. But the better quarterbacks picked zone apart. I think with Miami's pass rush, going to more man would create turnovers and more negative plays. Switch it up. Ramsey is good in a man system. Find another corner, if necessary, who also excels in man.



2. Focus on Building a Successful Short-yardage Game

A lot of us have been harping on this for years now. Have to be able to run the ball when everyone in the stadium knows it's a run.



Couple of points here. On the push play, Miami needs someone other than Tua, with his injury history. Maybe Skylar Thompson, but it doesn't even have to be a quarterback. It could be Seiler. This play is all about leverage, winning in the trenches, and flat out desire.



Fix the offensive line once and for all and maybe add a power back.



3. McDaniel Should Give Up Play Calling

If the non-competitive playoff loss showed one thing, it's that play calling needs to come off McDaniel's plate. He can still install the offense and be involved, but McDaniel needs help. No way we should be seeing clock management issues when the team should be in the 2-minute drill. Does Miami have a speed up offense?



That's basically it. Obviously, I'm not really going into personnel but do believe the team needs to add physical players.