Phinfanatic TE or T

djphinfan said: I think he's built and moves like a tackle. Click to expand...

People say his arms are too short to play tackle in the NFL.That may be so, but I like the fact he had to rely on his footwork to block properly. It lessens the likelyhood he will reach for blocks, like we have seen from other tackles.I think he will likely play guard, hopefully left guard this year, lol.Curious to see if they may put him in a jumbo package as an extra tackle, but use him as a TE on the goaline.Playing at Michigan is a plus, because he had some success facing top notch DE talent in the Big 10.