Phinfanatic TE or T

I think he's built and moves like a tackle.
People say his arms are too short to play tackle in the NFL.
That may be so, but I like the fact he had to rely on his footwork to block properly. It lessens the likelyhood he will reach for blocks, like we have seen from other tackles.
I think he will likely play guard, hopefully left guard this year, lol.
Curious to see if they may put him in a jumbo package as an extra tackle, but use him as a TE on the goaline.
Playing at Michigan is a plus, because he had some success facing top notch DE talent in the Big 10.