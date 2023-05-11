 Phinfanatic TE or T | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phinfanatic TE or T

Jssanto

Jssanto

I just read the finfanatic article. Hayes (our last pick, fromMichigan) was originally a TE.
Then moved and played both tackle spots.
Anybody have a feel for what he will do for us?
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

djphinfan said:
I think he's built and moves like a tackle.
People say his arms are too short to play tackle in the NFL.

That may be so, but I like the fact he had to rely on his footwork to block properly. It lessens the likelyhood he will reach for blocks, like we have seen from other tackles.

I think he will likely play guard, hopefully left guard this year, lol.

Curious to see if they may put him in a jumbo package as an extra tackle, but use him as a TE on the goaline.

Playing at Michigan is a plus, because he had some success facing top notch DE talent in the Big 10.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I think he's a utility lineman for us this year as we spend the year building him up.
Next year, I think he competes for a Guard spot.
 
M

moley6969

Jssanto said:
I just read the finfanatic article. Hayes (our last pick, fromMichigan) was originally a TE.
Then moved and played both tackle spots.
Anybody have a feel for what he will do for us?
think he will end up at guard , but he really is not strong enough for that at the moment
at tackle he has looked rough , not the length !
yes athletic, and suits zone system ,
 
Danny

Danny

Probably Swing OT at first but he'll probably start out at LT behind TA
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

I think the feeling is that he can be a useful swing T or move to G, either way he could bring some depth and versatility.

And you hope he turns out to be better than that, maybe a future starter.You HOPE.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

I suspect he's a Practice Squad guy. His arms are too short for tackle, but he's fairly tall, which is less than ideal for guard.
 
