Phinomenal Birthday

Today was my birthday, and man was it a good one. My girlfriend surprised me with Dolphins vs Bucs preseason tickets and Dolphins vs Patriots regular season tickets. This is the game on 11/24. I was super pumped. Then I went to dinner with my Mom and girlfriend and the crazy surprise happened. I’m going to the Dolphins game in Lambeau on Thanksgiving night!!! Literally 4 days after the Dolphins Patriots game. I’m ecstatic. My moms friend is apparently a huge donor for animals and was given four tickets to the game in a box suite on the 50 yard line. What an amazing birthday.