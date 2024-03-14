Phins Add Another TE - Joey Fortson

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,954
- Reaction score
- 90,644
- Location
- Margaritaville
He's actually really good from a statline. Playing behind Kelce but rock solid TE.Never heard of him. Camp body I assume.
Hard to get a lot of catches playing behind Kelsey but I’m sure they didn’t break the bank to sign him.only 14 catches for his whole career but 4 TD's
he'll compete with Julian Hill for the 3rd TE spot....he might not even make the team but we'll seeHard to get a lot of catches playing behind Kelsey but I’m sure they didn’t break the bank to sign him.