Phins/Bengals Post Game***

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 38,083
- Reaction score
- 128,891
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
What a mess…
I don't know why Ross would bring McDaniel back. He looked checked out even when we were winning. He doesn't seem that invested in his own professional future. Why would you subject some of the people on his staff and roster that are trying to succeed to being led by a guy that doesn't really care?Rather than let a rookie gain experience running a 2 minute drill, McDumb does absolutely nothing n