Phins/Bills Postgame***

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 34,373
- Reaction score
- 113,758
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Welp, we didn't get blown out as everyone expected. The team played tough, but we were outmatched. Did anyone think we'd really be in it till the last minutes of the game? Give em credit we hung tough and didn't lay down when we easily could have. We had a chance and left it on the field. Thanks for participating in the gameday threads. See ya all next year...
Play nice, no personal attacks...
Play nice, no personal attacks...