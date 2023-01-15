 ***Phins/Bills Postgame*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***Phins/Bills Postgame***

Welp, we didn't get blown out as everyone expected. The team played tough, but we were outmatched. Did anyone think we'd really be in it till the last minutes of the game? Give em credit we hung tough and didn't lay down when we easily could have. We had a chance and left it on the field. Thanks for participating in the gameday threads. See ya all next year...
