Phins/Bucs Post-Game Chat**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 37,393
- Reaction score
- 125,716
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Now it begins, it's about to get real. Talk about it here...
I dont think we have 4 better ILB's on the team so how does he not make it?Tindall looked promising, he was all over the field. Finished with 12 tackles. Yeah, it was against mostly scrubs but he showed a good burst and closing speed...
I think he makes it and maybe gets some situational action. He's played well this pre-season...I dont think we have 4 better ILB's on the team so how does he not make it?
I still feel like Miami should beat them by 2 scores unless more injuries pop up.Glad preseason is over. Rest up and get ready to **** Jacksonville in two weeks.
How is jags defense? I know they were playoff team two years ago. Abd last year I think they were 7-4 before injury’s killed them. I think it will be close game.I still feel like Miami should beat them by 2 scores unless more injuries pop up.
I dont think we have 4 better ILB's on the team so how does he not make it?
If the Dolphins want to be a playoff team then this is a game we need to win. We need to get off to a fast start considering our brutal finishing schedule.How is jags defense? I know they were playoff team two years ago. Abd last year I think they were 7-4 before injury’s killed them. I think it will be close game.
Their offense scares me. Their tight end and rookie receiver are good. Just don’t know about their defense
I think we are favored by 3.5