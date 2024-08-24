 **Phins/Bucs Post-Game Chat** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Phins/Bucs Post-Game Chat**

I think we have big issues on the online and some issues on the dline with depth

And I think we have major issues with injuries.

Both years of McDaniel we had injuried team. This year is starting the same.

It can’t be bad luck.
 
Hayes Pili Swartz the wideout. Not sure who else
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I still feel like Miami should beat them by 2 scores unless more injuries pop up. ✊ 🪵
How is jags defense? I know they were playoff team two years ago. Abd last year I think they were 7-4 before injury’s killed them. I think it will be close game.

Their offense scares me. Their tight end and rookie receiver are good. Just don’t know about their defense

I think we are favored by 3.5
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I dont think we have 4 better ILB's on the team so how does he not make it?
Riley is a much better defender and special teams player. I don’t see how you cut Riley who can actually help this team win for Tindall because we still hope one day he can.
 
bane said:
How is jags defense? I know they were playoff team two years ago. Abd last year I think they were 7-4 before injury’s killed them. I think it will be close game.

Their offense scares me. Their tight end and rookie receiver are good. Just don’t know about their defense

I think we are favored by 3.5
If the Dolphins want to be a playoff team then this is a game we need to win. We need to get off to a fast start considering our brutal finishing schedule.
 
