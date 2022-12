So we're gonna have a couple 3 game losing streaks and that's if we finish strong. We're just not there yet. The playcalling and Tua's performance doomed this damn game. Only way we really make some noise is if we win in Buffalo next week and go on a run. I'm so, so disappointed with this team and the coaching staff/QB play tonight. They need to win us fans back next week. We've seen this movie ad nauseum for decades. Please don't flex this team to primetime anymore.