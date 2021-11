This was the epitome of complementary football.



Solid STs, including a TD, and Palardy with amazing punts. Defense was great, getting what? 5 sacks and 3 picks, while holding Carolina to 7 points? (defensively) The O played a good, ball control, dink and dunk game with a couple burst YAC plays, letting the D rest.



Now let's not crap the bed vs the Giants and jests and get to 7-7.