 Phins / Eagles Joint Practice Report | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins / Eagles Joint Practice Report

Hey FH Fam,

It's that time of year again and I'll be at the Phins / Eagles joint practices for the next two days.

As per our usual custom, please submit players of interest for extra scouting and I will do my best to highlight those in the recap to be posted by Friday of this week.

I have a very knowledgable football buddy coming with me this year so it should expand my capacity to report on what we see.

I ran out of room on last year's post, lol.

Looking to do the same and provide as many thoughts and as much context as possible.

Really excited and looking forward to seeing the Aqua and Orange this week.

Phins Up!

PS - Special thanks to the OG homie FishFanMiami for empowering me to get back at it again this year.
 
this is awesome Ebro, glad we will have boots on the ground.

I think the only things left for me is the bowden vrs sanders battle for the 6th.

can kindley make the team

Hodges has a had a good camp but im not sure hes gonna make it.
 
I'm interested in the UDFA and late round picks. Goode, Stille, McKinley, Kohou and of course Skylar. How are they holding up. Philly will be a good test.
 
djphinfan said:
this is awesome Ebro, glad we will have boots on the ground.

I think the only things left for me is the bowden vrs sanders battle for the 6th.

can kindley make the team

Hodges has a had a good camp but im not sure hes gonna make it.
WR battle, top of the list brother.
 
dolfan91 said:
I'm interested in the UDFA and late round picks. Goode, Stille, McKinley, Kohou and of course Skylar. How are they holding up. Philly will be a good test.
Gotchu on McKinley considering the CB health issues.
 
dolfan91 said:
I think the Eagle's DLine will embarrass Miami's OLine.
It’s not that great. Good depth but the starting edge rushers are nothing special. I’d take Phillips/Ogbah/Ingram/Van Ginkel over Graham/Barnett/Reddick/Sweat any day of the week. Davis is real big but was non existent last week in the preseason, tbd if he will be a true 3 down player. Cox WAS great but tailed off last season and is getting old. Hargrave is good too, but so is Wilkins/Raekwon/Seiler etc. And LOL about their corners being better than ours, our defense was much better than theirs last year and will be again this year.
 
