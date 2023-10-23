Phins/Eagles post-game chat

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Welp, it's hard to beat a good team when you're outnumbered on the field 19-11. This was the worst possible timing to be missing 3 starting O-Linemen. In the grand scheme of things it's better to lose against an NFC opponent than an AFC one. We still control our own destiny, we'll get healthy and improve. There's still a lot of season left...