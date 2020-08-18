Phins hire two women to scout

O

OmegaPhinsFan

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins hire two female scouts to personnel department - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with minorities in the top two football jobs, and now they’re adding some more diversity to the front office. According to Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com, the Dolphins have hired a pair of female scouts. They’ve added Joyce Harrell and Olivia Passy...
For a team that has been mediocre, they are looking at all angles. What do you all think?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I like the angle using men that actually played Football. Some men are better than others but two women as scouts? Nah. That's a little too 2020 for me.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Fin-Loco said:
I like the angle using men that actually played Football. Some men are better than other but two women as scouts? Nah. That's a little too 2020 for me.
So you dont support the front office? Wow never thought you would say that. Phins have averaged 7.45 wins since 2000. Are you satisfied with that?
 
