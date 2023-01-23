 Phins Interviewing Phins LB Coach Campanille For DC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins Interviewing Phins LB Coach Campanille For DC

S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
1,713
Reaction score
2,320
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Well I guess...he did seem to run the D from the sidelines for a game or two - Boyer was mysteriously absent.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
21,696
Reaction score
66,272
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
steviey01 said:
Well I guess...he did seem to run the D from the sidelines for a game or two - Boyer was mysteriously absent.
Click to expand...
Sesame Street Idk GIF
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
2,014
Reaction score
4,160
BahamaFinFan78 said:
The weakest part of our defense...the linebackers. Yeah, let's interview that guy.
Click to expand...
Is it coaching or is it that we lack any real talent at LBer.

Not saying we should hire him at DC at this point. But AC has been grooming to become a HC someday (if he keeps moving up). He is from coaching royalty in NJ. He has coached all over on D and O. I don't see us hiring him as a DC at this moment. But I could see him going back to college in DC role this year. You never know 5 years down the road you may be looking to hire him. Nice to do him a solid and interview him.
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Going Ghost
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
17,639
Reaction score
11,879
Location
Harrisburg, PA
dolfan91 said:
I think he's a dark horse. Apparently Miami loves him.
Click to expand...

He could be.

Frisco Fin said:
That would be extremely underwhelming
Click to expand...

Hard to judge. Sometimes a position coach ends up being an upgrade cause of their own ideas. Anthony Lynn was a disaster as OC with Detroit and they promoted their TE coach (and former Fin assistant) Ben Johnson and he became a hot coaching candidate where every opening requested an interview but he said he wants another year as OC.

Again I dunno if I'd say he'd be a great DC but I'd recommend keeping an open mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom