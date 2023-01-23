Phins Interviewing Phins LB Coach Campanille For DC

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 21,696
- Reaction score
- 66,272
Probably just a good morale interview while scheduling others.
Well I guess...he did seem to run the D from the sidelines for a game or two - Boyer was mysteriously absent.
Sure. Interview is just that, an interview. No harm in allowing him to do that and getting the morale boost that comes from it amongst your assistant coaches.As long as he had nothing to do with that 3rd down defensive call against the Chargers. I’m all for him being interviewed for the job.
Is it coaching or is it that we lack any real talent at LBer.The weakest part of our defense...the linebackers. Yeah, let's interview that guy.
I think he's a dark horse. Apparently Miami loves him.Good coach unit had a bad year but I think it was not all on him.
Not my first choice for DC but better than given credit for
I think he's a dark horse. Apparently Miami loves him.
That would be extremely underwhelming
My thinking exactly, Dolphin wayThe weakest part of our defense...the linebackers. Yeah, let's interview that guy.
Surely it had nothing to do with trotting out guys like AVG and Duke Reily...only bad coaching!The weakest part of our defense...the linebackers. Yeah, let's interview that guy.