Phins Interviewing Phins LB Coach Campanille For DC

BahamaFinFan78 said: The weakest part of our defense...the linebackers. Yeah, let's interview that guy. Click to expand...

Is it coaching or is it that we lack any real talent at LBer.Not saying we should hire him at DC at this point. But AC has been grooming to become a HC someday (if he keeps moving up). He is from coaching royalty in NJ. He has coached all over on D and O. I don't see us hiring him as a DC at this moment. But I could see him going back to college in DC role this year. You never know 5 years down the road you may be looking to hire him. Nice to do him a solid and interview him.