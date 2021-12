My view is the Jets got lucky that the Dolphins were playing without their best WR and their best safety and that the Dolphins were coming off a bye week and it took the team a half to start playing like they did prior to the bye week.



If not for the loss of two of their best players and a lapse after the bye, the Dolphins would likely have blown the Jets out yesterday.



The Saints game will be a harder game to win simply because the game is in New Orleans and the Saints are a better team than the Jets. If the Dolphins start as slowly as they did yesterday, they will likely lose next week. Yet if they get back to playing like they were playing before the bye week, they have a very good chance of beating the Saints.



Hopefully Holland and Waddle will be back this week and the Dolphins won’t get hit with more of their players being put on the Covid list.