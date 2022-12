Tua had a bad day at the office, it happens. But yes, I am quite prepared for people to shit on him that he is the worst thing ****ing ever, when just last week the same ones were praising him.



Defense needs to take a look at themselves also. Yes, the schemes they did for Purdy were simply as ****, but we still could not handle it, and should have halted some drives if we wrapped up.



I choose to look at the bright side of things in that we are still right there in the division race and the playoff race too.