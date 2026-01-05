 *** Phins/Pats Post Game*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Phins/Pats Post Game***

What an effin' disaster. If McD isn't fired after this showing...

Well at least we're here. As in, the end of this clown show. Got Grier out. McDaniel will surely follow tomorrow. Hope this time Ross gets it right.
 
