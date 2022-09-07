Phins - Pats TV Coverage Map

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 19,605
- Reaction score
- 59,441
C'est la vie. I shall be on a 10 minute delay stream as always.Sorry brother.
Wow. Missing half of it essentially. That blows. I'd smelt my clubs and stay home to watch the Phins. Guess I'm just Loco.I have an 8:00 tee time with the Veterans Golfers Association and will probably catch the first half on Sirius XM on the drive home and then find a way to stream it. I have my Hofbrau beer and mugs chilling to enjoy the Dolphins 4 consecutive win over the hated Patriots.
Hanging out with and supporting fellow veterans, even on opening day, is a higher priority that watching a bunch of millionaires playing a game for our entertainment. Although I served in peace time, I find it fulfilling to show support for those that sacrificed a whole lot more than I did. The disabled vets that we golf with are on a much higher pedestal than any football player ever could be.Wow. Missing half of it essentially. That blows. I'd smelt my clubs and stay home to watch the Phins. Guess I'm just Loco.
There's no team in OK. Who do you want aired?What's up with the Browns and Panthers game being aired in Oklahoma?
Thanks for your service and please thank them for theirs. I'd instead invite them to all come watch football. Just me.Hanging out with and supporting fellow veterans, even on opening day, is a higher priority that watching a bunch of millionaires playing a game for our entertainment. Although I served in peace time, I find it fulfilling to show support for those that sacrificed a whole lot more than I did. The disabled vets that we golf with are on a much higher pedestal than any football player ever could be.
It's all about perspective and we each have our priorities.
What's up with the Browns and Panthers game being aired in Oklahoma?
I'd think it would be either the Texans game or the Cincy game like the majority of the country.There's no team in OK. Who do you want aired?
Yeah, I just typed that. Similar, as Baker played in OK, but was from TX, and Tua played in AL but was born in HI.Baker Mayfield
Same logic of why the fins are on in Hawaii