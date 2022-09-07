 Phins - Pats TV Coverage Map | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins - Pats TV Coverage Map

I have an 8:00 tee time with the Veterans Golfers Association and will probably catch the first half on Sirius XM on the drive home and then find a way to stream it. I have my Hofbrau beer and mugs chilling to enjoy the Dolphins 4th consecutive win over the hated Patriots.
 
Wow. Missing half of it essentially. That blows. I'd smelt my clubs and stay home to watch the Phins. Guess I'm just Loco.
 
Hanging out with and supporting fellow veterans, even on opening day, is a higher priority that watching a bunch of millionaires playing a game for our entertainment. Although I served in peace time, I find it fulfilling to show support for those that sacrificed a whole lot more than I did. The disabled vets that we golf with are on a much higher pedestal than any football player ever could be.

It's all about perspective and we each have our priorities.
 
Thanks for your service and please thank them for theirs. I'd instead invite them to all come watch football. Just me.
 
I'd think it would be either the Texans game or the Cincy game like the majority of the country.

Maybe it's because Mayfield was a Sooner, so the people in Oklahoma root for him.

I notice the only other oddity is the Miami game being shown in Hawaii, because the Hawaiians root for the pacific islander QB.
 
