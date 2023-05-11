 Phins Play Pats SNF Week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins Play Pats SNF Week 2

V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
1,588
Reaction score
2,485
Never mind. On the road in Sept. That's fine with me. Wreck them on national TV and then beat them here late in the season.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
13,894
Reaction score
31,187
Location
Boise, ID
Nice that we aren't up there in Dec. I'm sure the league will still stick it to us and have us play in Buffalo late in the year.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
1,081
Reaction score
3,659
Location
Midwest
As much of a boost a “Tom Brady” game could provide the Pats overall, it might have an opposite affect on Mac Jones who has struggled to carve his own identity.

Would love to see Miami’s defense fluster Mac.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
1,368
Reaction score
1,870
Age
69
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
'Deep said:
Nice that we aren't up there in Dec. I'm sure the league will still stick it to us and have us play in Buffalo late in the year.
Click to expand...
They dont win in Buffalo no matter when the game is. Fans crying about that stuff is lame. Great teams win on the road no matter what the weather.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom