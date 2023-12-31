Phins/Ravens Post-Game**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 36,574
- Reaction score
- 122,238
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Not what we all wanted. The season is not over, the goal, although currently camouflaged, is still within reach. Just a little harder to find. We need to show up and play next week like we are capable of.
Everyone is disappointed and miserable. Think before posting, choose your words carefully. Let the team have it, not fellow posters. If you ignore this warning, what happens is on your shoulders. And if you don't care, what are you doing here?
Everyone is disappointed and miserable. Think before posting, choose your words carefully. Let the team have it, not fellow posters. If you ignore this warning, what happens is on your shoulders. And if you don't care, what are you doing here?