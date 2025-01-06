 ***Phins/Scumbags Post-Game Wrap*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***Phins/Scumbags Post-Game Wrap***

Man, I hate the Jets. Welp, fellas that's all she wrote. A lot of soul-searching needs to happen this off-season and changes MUST be made. Will we make them? I dunno, I'm not overly optimistic. All I can say is I'm running out of time. Please just one...
Please keep it civil and direct your anger where it belongs, on the franchise.
 
love the Maiden cover bro. Up the Irons!!
 
Well, maybe we sucked enough to convince the Jets to run it back with Rodgers
 
This ending was completely expected.
It would have been a travesty for them to back into the playoffs.
The only silver lining would be GM and HC firings. Ross will stay the course.
At least Ross is happy his Jets won a game.
 
This was the absolute worst ****ing game ever.

It's not bitch enough to sit with your legs crossed as a man, no, waddle has to stand with his legs crossed. Sums up this whole team

Fire everyone
 
It was nice of the Dolphins to let Rodgers have a nice memory for his last game.

Couldn't have happened to a nicer and more deserving guy.

Bored Season 3 GIF by The Office
 
Missing playoffs sucks but everything else went right for the draft. Pats went from 1st to 4th, jets from 6th to 8th and us from 16th to 13th so that’s pretty good.
 
