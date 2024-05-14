Phins Sign Three UFA's

Etuoo33
The Dolphins signed former Rutgers offensive lineman Ireland Brown, Wisconsin cornerback and Jason Maitre and Virginia Tech defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, the team announced Tuesday.
Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound interior offensive line prospect who started at center and guard for the Scarlet Knights.
Maitre, a nickel corner who also has safety versatility, played six seasons of college football — five with Boston College and his sixth and final season as a starter for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Kendricks, Played in all 13 games, making eight starts ... recorded 16 tackles (10 solo), including 4.5 TFL ... registered 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry
During his college tenure, the 5’10” defensive back brought down four interceptions — including one which he returned for a touchdown.
