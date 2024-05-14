 Phins Sign Three UFA's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins Sign Three UFA's

Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
6,212
Reaction score
4,549
Location
North Central FL
The Dolphins signed former Rutgers offensive lineman Ireland Brown, Wisconsin cornerback and Jason Maitre and Virginia Tech defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, the team announced Tuesday.
Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound interior offensive line prospect who started at center and guard for the Scarlet Knights.
Maitre, a nickel corner who also has safety versatility, played six seasons of college football — five with Boston College and his sixth and final season as a starter for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Kendricks, Played in all 13 games, making eight starts ... recorded 16 tackles (10 solo), including 4.5 TFL ... registered 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry




During his college tenure, the 5’10” defensive back brought down four interceptions — including one which he returned for a touchdown.
 
FrostyFinFan said:
3 year contract? WTF! Can’t remember ever signing an UDFA to a three year contract. Maybe typo? Would like to hear the reasoning if true.
Click to expand...




This might help explain. His metrics indicate a draftable player. It could very well be, Miami has found a rosterable UDFA? Time will tell.
 
Not to rain on anyone's parade, but we signed 3 players, one each from the three weakest positions on our team-- c/g, cb/s, and DL.

Yes, I hope for the best here... but this is dumpster diving.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom