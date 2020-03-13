Phins still bringing in candidates - today JK Dobbins

I love the theory of the passion but not the practice.



Things are serious, folks. You've got the NBA and others messing up their money. When have you ever seen anything outweigh the greed in this day and age? The situation is serious.



And why risk it? Just one person gets sick on either side and then everyone in that meeting will be quarantined most likely leading to a full shutdown of the facility and any meetings going forward.



All that risk for what? What haven't you seen? What couldn't have been asked in this wonderful technological age over Skype?



It's not just bad optics. It's pure stupidity.



Stay safe out there, people and please remember that it's not just about you, it's about us. You may catch it and be completely ok because you're young, healthy, and your immune system will kick its butt. However, you may pass it on and continue the spread perhaps to someone who won't be as healthy/lucky.



Robert Frost famously wrote, "Good fences make good neighbors." Take care of your yard. I'll take care of mine. And together we'll have a beautiful neighborhood.