Phins still bringing in candidates - today JK Dobbins

OmegaPhinsFan

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins bring J.K. Dobbins in for a visit - ProFootballTalk

With many teams opting to do the smart and prudent and responsible thing in these troubled times by shutting down their facilities and their travel and their pre-draft visits, the Dolphins are saying, “Damn the corona, full speed ahead.” Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Dolphins are...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Miami looks like they want every single advantage out there. I love it.
if this guys is willing to travel, that's who you want on this team!
 
Andyman

There are so many other needs but my goodness you could really start to excite a fan base with a player like this.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Quite judgemental.

The reality is, if someone takes the proper precautions, and avoids close contact, there is no more danger in Davie, than the local 7/11.

It should be up to the individual, whether he wants to meet, or not.

For young, healthy individuals, the personal risk seems fairly minimal.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Vaark said:
Bad optics IMO
For who?

Miami fans?
Potential draftees?
General public?

What are ppl supposed to do? Shut down their whole life?

I refuse to do that. I will avoid close contact, and crowded places, when I can. I will use hand sanitizer a lot more than usual, but I'm not going to be a "shut in" out of fear.
 
HopaLong

HopaLong

Mach2 said:
Quite judgemental.

The reality is, if someone takes the proper precautions, and avoids close contact, there is no more danger in Davie, than the local 7/11.

It should be up to the individual, whether he wants to meet, or not.

For young, healthy individuals, the personal risk seems fairly minimal.
That's exactly what I thought while reading it. I absolutely understand everyone being vigilant, and taking all practical precautions, but we can't just all hide in our basements and closets like there's a tornado coming. The funny thing is how all the comments in the article are calling this out as well.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
I love the theory of the passion but not the practice.

Things are serious, folks. You've got the NBA and others messing up their money. When have you ever seen anything outweigh the greed in this day and age? The situation is serious.

And why risk it? Just one person gets sick on either side and then everyone in that meeting will be quarantined most likely leading to a full shutdown of the facility and any meetings going forward.

All that risk for what? What haven't you seen? What couldn't have been asked in this wonderful technological age over Skype?

It's not just bad optics. It's pure stupidity.

Stay safe out there, people and please remember that it's not just about you, it's about us. You may catch it and be completely ok because you're young, healthy, and your immune system will kick its butt. However, you may pass it on and continue the spread perhaps to someone who won't be as healthy/lucky.

Robert Frost famously wrote, "Good fences make good neighbors." Take care of your yard. I'll take care of mine. And together we'll have a beautiful neighborhood.
 
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

The swine flu was worse and the reaction wasn't so ridiculous. Carry on America! And wash your hands.


[Staff edit:

Holy Jesus-****-on-a-rocket-powered-pogo-stick ...

Look, we're not gonna turn this into a medical thread in the Main Forum, but this is just ridiculous. Your "information" not only isn't helpful, it's downright misleading. Lucille is disappointed in you.

EVERYBODY - DO NOT make me come back in here! Y'all will not enjoy the result.

/end Staff edit]
 
Lilseb93

Lilseb93

Talk about overdramatic. He drove to the meeting with a few people. I'm not sure if Florio knows this, but millions of Americans still have to work. Are we supposed to just buckle down and not go outside? Who is going to pay the bills? Everyone just needs to be extra careful.
 
IrKEVerent

IrKEVerent

Lilseb93 said:
Talk about overdramatic. He drove to the meeting with a few people. I'm not sure if Florio knows this, but millions of Americans still have to work. Are we supposed to just buckle down and not go outside? Who is going to pay the bills? Everyone just needs to be extra careful.
Maybe he drives his car up to Flo and Grier's car and they talked thru the windows like a drug deal going down
 
dnr3131

OmegaPhinsFan said:
Miami looks like they want every single advantage out there. I love it.
if this guys is willing to travel, that's who you want on this team!
Not really. Dobbins is training in South Fla. Thus, he drove there and it is not as it seems (flight, etc)
 
OmegaPhinsFan

Bigger picture here is we have seen Taylor and Dobbins now. Miami usually gets its back in the later rounds. Maybe it's a smokescreen, but a player like these two at 26 or 18 will definitely excite the fan base. Miami, of course, is throwing a curve ball at us, and will take Swift lol
 
Danny

Danny

Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
33,342
Reaction score
38,357
Location
Kissimmee,FL
HopaLong said:
That's exactly what I thought while reading it. I absolutely understand everyone being vigilant, and taking all practical precautions, but we can't just all hide in our basements and closets like there's a tornado coming. The funny thing is how all the comments in the article are calling this out as well.
We don't even have basements in Florida....lol
 
