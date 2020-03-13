Phins still bringing in candidates - today JK Dobbins

OmegaPhinsFan
Dolphins bring J.K. Dobbins in for a visit - ProFootballTalk
With many teams opting to do the smart and prudent and responsible thing in these troubled times by shutting down their facilities and their travel and their pre-draft visits, the Dolphins are saying, “Damn the corona, full speed ahead.” Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Dolphins are...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Miami looks like they want every single advantage out there. I love it.
if this guys is willing to travel, that's who you want on this team!