Phins "swooped in" and took Shaq from the Jests

Golphindolphin
town drunk
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2002
- Messages
- 2,433
- Reaction score
- 5,047
- Age
- 57
- Location
- Ormond Beach, FL
Gotta love it, once again, suck it Jets!
“My agent was talking to me about potentially going to New York, and it was New York all the way up until . . . the day I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins,” Barrett said. “And they just came out of left field. I loved the prospect of going to New York, but Dolphins, like they’re just more established as a team. They’re more proven at this point. And they’ve got some good guys in the room, like my pash-rush room, so I was looking forward to partnering up with them guys. And no state tax, that helps out a lot.”
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...was-talking-to-jets-until-dolphins-swooped-in
“My agent was talking to me about potentially going to New York, and it was New York all the way up until . . . the day I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins,” Barrett said. “And they just came out of left field. I loved the prospect of going to New York, but Dolphins, like they’re just more established as a team. They’re more proven at this point. And they’ve got some good guys in the room, like my pash-rush room, so I was looking forward to partnering up with them guys. And no state tax, that helps out a lot.”
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...was-talking-to-jets-until-dolphins-swooped-in