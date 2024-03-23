 Phins "swooped in" and took Shaq from the Jests | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins "swooped in" and took Shaq from the Jests

Gotta love it, once again, suck it Jets!

“My agent was talking to me about potentially going to New York, and it was New York all the way up until . . . the day I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins,” Barrett said. “And they just came out of left field. I loved the prospect of going to New York, but Dolphins, like they’re just more established as a team. They’re more proven at this point. And they’ve got some good guys in the room, like my pash-rush room, so I was looking forward to partnering up with them guys. And no state tax, that helps out a lot.”

https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...was-talking-to-jets-until-dolphins-swooped-in
 
Not only is this completely and utterly fulfilling as a Dolphin fan, it just goes to show you exactly why the Jets will always be, well, the Jets.

They were also believed to be in the lead for Tyreke until Miami was like, “Nah, we’ll take him, but it was cute that you guys tried.”.

**** the Jets and **** their fans. They deserve all of the misery and then some!!

Oh, also: Another headline for this article could be: Shaq chooses Tua over Aaron Rodgers”. Just sayin… 😂
 
