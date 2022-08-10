 Phins/TB Training Camp Tweets Here! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins/TB Training Camp Tweets Here!

mad city fox GIF by Gotham


Welcome to Carny Town everyone! Today is day one of inter-team practices between the Phins and the Carny Town Butt Pirates ( I have a loathing of the TB area so I will only refer to them as this). These practices in the sweltering heat and 90% humidity tend to get chippy. We should see some heated competition and the occasional brawl. We're not allowed to hit the QB so we will not get an opportunity to knock the avocadoes out of Tom Brady. The Pirates have a very good defense and offense so we should learn a lot about our team in these practices and of course during the game on Saturday evening.

I'll be focused on providing the Phins' usual reporter's reports. If someone wants to provide the TB reporter's takes to see the other side, feel free.

Enjoy the action and let's go smack around some carnys!
 
Since the Bucs are just a year removed from their reign as superbowl champions and are in all likelihood the better team at the moment I don't get the denigrating reference in the thread title. Is there some kind of bad blood with non-conference foe Tampa? Not trying to be prissy about it but I do appreciate the class and objectivity that generally prevails on this forum.
 
are you asking the entire message board, or just the hard working young gentleman who is gracious enough to start these exciting threads for all of us to enjoy?
 
I don’t think it bothers anyone but you to be honest 😂
 
1. All other teams except the Dolphins are the enemy and they are to be mocked mercilessly especially when they are coming into contact with our team. 2. This is football, so leave your koombay ya we're all friends soy boy latte crap out in the hall. 3. Dolphins used to own the entire state. 4. Their QB is Brady, our nemesis. 5. I hate Tampa and it's my thread. 6. I know where Publix is based but I'm sick of having to wander past Butt Pirate merch in every Publix because they've picked them as their official NFL team. 7. I'm petty.

stripes lighten GIF
 
