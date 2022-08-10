Phins/TB Training Camp Tweets Here!

Fin-Loco
TUA TIME
Mar 12, 2003
18,720
55,940
Welcome to Carny Town everyone! Today is day one of inter-team practices between the Phins and the Carny Town Butt Pirates ( I have a loathing of the TB area so I will only refer to them as this). These practices in the sweltering heat and 90% humidity tend to get chippy. We should see some heated competition and the occasional brawl. We're not allowed to hit the QB so we will not get an opportunity to knock the avocadoes out of Tom Brady. The Pirates have a very good defense and offense so we should learn a lot about our team in these practices and of course during the game on Saturday evening.
I'll be focused on providing the Phins' usual reporter's reports. If someone wants to provide the TB reporter's takes to see the other side, feel free.
Enjoy the action and let's go smack around some carnys!
