Phins Tied For Third Most Penalties in 22/23. What Happens in 23/24?

111 Penalties for 881 yards last year. What do those numbers improve to in year #2 of McD and year #1 of Fangio and why? Make your case for not only how the penalties lessen but what happens to make them lessen? To me, the most egregious are false starts and DPI which only KC had more than us.

1684269826901.png

I would expect fewer penalties from the Secondary.

And hopefully a second year in the Offense will cut down on the false starts and delay of game penalties.
 
TNT
 
our secondary had a lot of injuries so it's hard to get on the same page. Same thing with the OL so I think those are things that can improve just by staying healthier this coming season.

One other thing I'd like to see(or not to see) is the drops......too many drops last year by our offense and that needs to get better.
 
Rob Hunt “led” the team with 9 total penalties
(4 FS, 4 HLD, 1 other).

Kader Kohou, 7;
Xavien Howard, 6;
Crossen/Williams/Ingram, 5;
Eichenberg, 4.
 
