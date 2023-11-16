 Phins want Ravens or Bengals To Win on TNF? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins want Ravens or Bengals To Win on TNF?

Who do you want and why? My thoughts:

This one seems like a proper conundrum for us.

We know that if Burrow gets into the playoffs he's going to go bananas. Right now they are 5-4 and in last place in AFCN. Ravens lost last week but are still 7-3 and right now the #2 seed while #1 in AFCN.

If Bengals win, that takes the Ravens to 7-4 with one more loss than we have going into Raiders game. As we know, we should be 7-3 after Raiders game heading to whoop up on the Jets. We SHOULD finish 13-4 or even 14-3. The toughest game on the schedule remaining (though they are all tough in the NFL) is @ Ravens...

We need to get that #2 seed less Philly further exposes Chiefs and they dump another one to let us get the #1 seed. The #2 seed has us a solid chance to have the playoffs go through Mia if Kc gets knocked off.

We also know that the Ravens are our nemesis. So, do we just want them smashed down another peg and then we deliver the killing shot with a win in Balt later this season? But, with that said, we know Cincy can get hot later in the year.... ARGH.

I guess let's just win out and make it a non issue. We have to play someone in the playoffs. I'm just hoping it's the Steelers or the Texans. I guess go Bengals tonight.

That was painful.
 
My sense is we just need to take care of our own business and let the chips fall where they may. We could easily win out and that puts us as a high seed with maybe a bye and a home game.
 
I agree however, the game is more bearable with someone to root against. So, I'm rooting for the Bengals. They are the current ranked threat in our way for the higher seed.
 
Easily win out? From your keyboard to God's ears.
 
It's a half-hearted "Go Bengals" for me tonight. But, I'm not gonna be sad if it goes the other way.
 
Winning out will take a Yeoman's effort. Possible but it won't be easy.
 
I just want a clear path to #2 seed while we hope we can still somehow snag the #1. Ravens are in our way to do that. Until they aren't, I'm rooting for them to lose.
 
Too much season left to know what outcome we prefer here, so I'm just rooting for Mark Andrews to score 3 or 4 TDs 🤷‍♂️
 
Ravens for the win. We get them later. If we can’t beat them, we deserve what we get. Jackson has not played well in the playoffs. Burrow has, as you mentioned. BTW, the Cowboys are overall better than the Ravens, IMO.
 
we prob want the Bengals to win the division so we don't have to face burrow in the WC round..

at the same time a loss gives them 5 and has them in a really rough spot to even make it in with their conference record

someone smarter please opine lol
 
