Phins want Ravens or Bengals To Win on TNF?

Who do you want and why? My thoughts:



This one seems like a proper conundrum for us.



We know that if Burrow gets into the playoffs he's going to go bananas. Right now they are 5-4 and in last place in AFCN. Ravens lost last week but are still 7-3 and right now the #2 seed while #1 in AFCN.



If Bengals win, that takes the Ravens to 7-4 with one more loss than we have going into Raiders game. As we know, we should be 7-3 after Raiders game heading to whoop up on the Jets. We SHOULD finish 13-4 or even 14-3. The toughest game on the schedule remaining (though they are all tough in the NFL) is @ Ravens...



We need to get that #2 seed less Philly further exposes Chiefs and they dump another one to let us get the #1 seed. The #2 seed has us a solid chance to have the playoffs go through Mia if Kc gets knocked off.



We also know that the Ravens are our nemesis. So, do we just want them smashed down another peg and then we deliver the killing shot with a win in Balt later this season? But, with that said, we know Cincy can get hot later in the year.... ARGH.



I guess let's just win out and make it a non issue. We have to play someone in the playoffs. I'm just hoping it's the Steelers or the Texans. I guess go Bengals tonight.



That was painful.